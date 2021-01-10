It seems we can’t catch a break from the wind.

Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for North Vancouver Island, as strong winds that may cause damage are expected or already occurring.

The weather agency says that while strong southerly winds have eased as a vigorous frontal system moved inland and weakened, it’s now anticipating another front to approach the BC north coast sometime this evening.

“Ahead of the front, southeasterly winds of up to 90 km/h will redevelop over exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island,” Environment Canada warns, adding that winds will ease overnight as the front moves inland.

However, it adds that another deep low-pressure system will likely bring southeast winds of 90 km/h again tomorrow evening.

You’re encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca. You can also tweet reports using #BCStorm.