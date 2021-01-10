With a new year, comes new construction projects in Port Hardy.

Starting tomorrow (Jan. 11th) till Friday, Mainroad says crews will be replacing culverts along Holberg Road. These are the small channels that allow water to flow under roads.

Crews are scheduled to arrive by 8:00 am, wrapping up around 6:00 pm each day.

During this time, Holberg Road will be reduced to a single lane alternating with up to 20-minute delays.