Beter flood preparation will soon be underway on the north island thanks to a new contract.

The Village of Sayward and Strathcona Regional District (SRD) announced that McElhanney Consultants Ltd. will be taking on a floodplain and hazard mapping project for the Salmon and White River floodplain.

The area includes Electoral Area A, the Village of Sayward and the traditional territory of the K’omok’s First Nation.

Sayward Mayor Mark Baker says this planning will be instrumental in preventing serious floods in the future.

“Flooding in Sayward leads to rising waters in the Salmon River causing road closures and other disruptions in Sayward. The last significant floods in 2014 and 2016 resulted in road closures and isolation for Sayward residents for several days. This is an inconvenience that puts people at risk and could lead to property damage”.

The current flood and hazard mapping of the Salmon and White River was completed in 1980 and are now outdated.

The project will also include public engagement to not only receive feedback from residents but also help the community learn about flood mitigation strategies.

To learn more about this project, visit the Village of Sayward or the Strathcona Regional Districts websites.