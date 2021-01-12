As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues and takes up most of our lives, B.C’s doctors are reminding you to book your appointment and get a checkup.

Doctors are finding that many community members are putting off regular health appointments and maintenance because they feel unsafe or unsure of new healthcare protocols.

To combat this, the Campbell River & District Division of Family Practice says many safe options are available to make sure you get that much-needed appointment taken care of.

Some of those include over the phone appointments, a virtual video checkup, or even heading into the office when needed.

The Campbell River & District Division of Family Practice says no matter where you are in the province, maintaining health through a family doctor’s clinic ensures the best care because they know the medical history, family, and are connected to other health care providers and services locally and across B.C.

Dr. Angela Logan is the Campbell River division’s chair, and says family doctors are always there for you, either virtually or in person.

“We just heard over and over from various community partners and from our patients. that they weren’t sure if we were still working, and where we were, and what we were doing, and so we just wanted to let everyone know that we have been working, we have been there for you,” she said.

“Your family doctor has been working, pretty much the whole time throughout the pandemic.”

She added that in most cases, a virtual screen is done, either by phone or Zoom, to make sure an in-person visit is actually needed.

If you have any symptoms or have travelled internationally, you’re asked not to visit offices. Even if that is the case, you can go to an assessment clinic, off-site from usual medical offices, where a doctor is fully gowned to protect themselves from the virus.

If an issue can’t be resolved over the phone, then you can go to the doctor’s office. The doctors wear personal protective equipment (ppe) such as masks and in some cases gowns, and you won’t find yourself sitting in a waiting room for an extensive period of time.

If you don’t have a family doctor and are looking for one, visit the BC College of Family Physicians website.