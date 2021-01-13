With the number of COVID-19 cases surging, a Vancouver Island MP is going to press the new transport minister to change BC Ferries regulations.

The federal government cabinet shuffle has seen former Transport Minister Marc Garneau move to the Foreign Affairs portfolio, while Omar Alghabra moves into the Transport Minister role.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor says he has a lot of support from his colleagues to allow vehicle passengers to stay put.

“I’ve raised this issue with the government, with his predecessor, and so have several of my colleagues as recently as the end of 2020, and it’s still, with the ravages going on with the second wave (of the pandemic), we still believe it is a very pertinent issue,” MacGregor said.

The cabinet shuffle was necessary after Industry Minister Navdeep Bains resigned as the Innovation, Science and Industry Minister.