For the Port Hardy RCMP, Christmas isn’t over… yet.

In hopes of starting 2021 off on a positive note, Port Hardy’s Indigenous Policing Service teamed up with Toys R’ Us and Soap for Hope to make some special deliveries around town.

On January 6th, Constable Stacey Macdonald and Constable Rebekah Draht loaded up the back of a police cruiser and drove around, handing out toys and hygiene items to locals.

The pair made stops at the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw’s, Kwakiutl, and Quatsino Indigenous communities.

The remaining toys were then donated to North Island Building Blocks, a Port Hardy based non-profit aimed at “creating a community that honours the role of families in building a healthy society.”

Even though he’s since left the Port Hardy police force, Corporal Chris Voller worked remotely and helped to organize the delivery.

“We leave, but a piece of our hearts stays in each community we served in,” he says.

To get the word out, Voller teamed up with Toys R’ Us, Soap for Hope, and a handful of Port Hardy locals. Once donations were secured, Constable Macdonald took over and made sure everything was delivered to those most in need.

Police are now thanking everyone who helped make this post-Christmas event a big success.