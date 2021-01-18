The Port Hardy RCMP is looking into the cause of an apartment fire that sent several people to the hospital.

Just after midnight on Jan. 17th, officers were called to the fire at the C block Town Apartments.

Police say people were jumping out of the building to escape the fire, and while several of them were taken to the hospital with injuries from falling, no one was critically hurt.

Port Hardy firefighters were eventually able to clear the building and ensure all the residents had evacuated.

At this time, the fire is still under investigation and the RCMP says it will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or any other or who is responsible is being asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7.

If your information leads to an arrest or charges, you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.

