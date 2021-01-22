The Port Hardy RCMP was in for a grim surprise, after an investigation at a burned cabin led officers to human remains.

This past Tuesday, January 19th, police were made aware of a cabin that was completely destroyed by fire, approximately 30 km from Winter Harbour.

Once on scene, they found what was believed to be human remains. The BC Coroners Service and members of the Campbell River RCMP Forensic Identification Section later confirmed this to be true.

“Because of the remote location of this cabin, it’s believed that the owner of an SUV vehicle found parked nearby is the deceased,” commander staff sergeant Andy Phillips says.

“Preliminary findings so far have not indicated anything suspicious about this person’s death, but we will wait for an autopsy before making any final conclusions.”

Police in Port Hardy are now searching for answers. They’re asking anyone who was in the area of Hecht Beach between January 10th and 19th to contact them directly with information.

“Investigators are aware of social media posts incorrectly identifying remains as non-human, and are strongly suggesting those posts along with any photographs of the cabin be removed,” police say.

The BC Coroners Service is also hoping to find out how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity,” police add.

No other information regarding the human remains is available at this time.