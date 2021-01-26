You can now see just how much you might save when you renew your insurance this year.

ICBC has launched a new online estimation tool to help you understand what changes are coming when the Enhanced Care program comes to fruition this May.

All you need to do is make sure you have your B.C. driver’s licence and licence plate numbers.

When using the tool, you simply type them into the system and from there you can see and adjust coverage options, as well as calculate an estimate for your upcoming renewal.

You will also be able to see how much of a refund you will get, which will depend on your renewal date and how much of your current policy extends beyond May 1st.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to the promise of more affordable auto insurance rates for British Columbians,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC.

“Our online estimator tool will help to make clear the extent of Enhanced Care savings British Columbians can expect as we move toward our May 1st launch, delivering not just lower-cost insurance but also significantly improved benefits, regardless of fault.”

ICBC says in addition to seeing how much you will save under Enhanced Care, you can use the tool to add or remove drivers listed on the policy and change coverage limits and deductibles to see how those changes would affect your premiums as well.

It will also allow you to sign up for direct deposit.

For more information on the Enhanced Care program, or on the new online estimator tool, visit ICBC’s website.