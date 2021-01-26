Go-Fund-Me set up for dog who escaped Port Hardy fire
One of the victims of the apartment fire in Port Hardy last week needs some help to fix one of his four legs.
Last Sunday, the C-block of the Town Park Apartments went up in flames, leaving more than 25 people homeless.
Cindi Ilchuck climbed down a drain pipe to escape the blaze, and her support dog Dex was tossed down to her.
While she broke his fall, he landed badly and broke a joint in his lower leg. Cindi’s mom has started a go-fund-me campaign, to help cover the costs of his surgery in Campbell River.
You can find it here: Help Dex
The town’s Chief Administrative Officer, Heather Nelson-Smith told our newsroom the displaced tenants have been given temporary shelter at the Kwa’lilas Hotel.