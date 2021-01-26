One of the victims of the apartment fire in Port Hardy last week needs some help to fix one of his four legs.

Last Sunday, the C-block of the Town Park Apartments went up in flames, leaving more than 25 people homeless.

Cindi Ilchuck climbed down a drain pipe to escape the blaze, and her support dog Dex was tossed down to her.

While she broke his fall, he landed badly and broke a joint in his lower leg. Cindi’s mom has started a go-fund-me campaign, to help cover the costs of his surgery in Campbell River.

You can find it here: Help Dex

The town’s Chief Administrative Officer, Heather Nelson-Smith told our newsroom the displaced tenants have been given temporary shelter at the Kwa’lilas Hotel.