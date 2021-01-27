Once considered a relatively safe zone from COVID-19, Vancouver Island is seeing an alarming spike in new cases.

Of the 485 cases reported today across B.C., 45 were on Vancouver Island.

That’s just two shy of the daily record of 47 set on Jan. 21st.

In fact, the Island Health region’s case-count has nearly doubled in a little over a month.

On Christmas Eve, Island Health reported 10 new cases, there were 65 active cases across the Island, and its total case count sat at 857.

Yesterday (Jan. 26th) it reported 18 new cases, there were 195 active cases across the island, and its total case count was 1,477.

Including today’s total, the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,538.

This has prompted Island Health to call on islanders to remain vigilant and follow public health orders.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Island Health is asking people across our region to double down on their efforts to help stop the spread of the virus,” the warning reads.

“COVID-19 is in all of our communities and everyone must continue to follow the steps we know are effective in reducing the risk of transmission.”