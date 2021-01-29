The province has reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

That total was among the 514 ones reported across B.C. during Friday’s update.

There was good news shared by provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.’s long term care system.

“All long-term care residents and the people who care for them have been offered vaccine in all health authorities around the province, and we have very high uptake and details of that we will be providing in the coming days,” Dr. Henry said.

So far, 129,241 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 4,262 of which are second doses.

However, the vaccine supply continues to be a challenge, with a much smaller supply than expected coming in the short term.

“Of course this is disappointing for all of us,” Dr. Henry said. “We are working to best address those most at risk.”

She said starting next week, they’ll start getting back on track, albeit slower than they wanted, and is confident that they’ll meet their phase one and two objectives as quickly as they possibly can.

Meanwhile, 292 people are hospitalized with the virus, 74 of whom are in ICU.

There have been five new deaths for a total of 1,189 COVID-19 related deaths in B.C.

New COVID-19 cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 134

Fraser Health – 223

Vancouver Island – 29

Interior Health – 71

Northern Health – 57

People who reside outside Canada – zero

Currently, 7,242 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 59,551 people who tested positive have recovered.