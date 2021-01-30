If you’re heading over to Sointula this coming Thursday, take note.

BC Ferries says the 6:40 pm departure from Port McNeill will be delayed by 30 minutes on February 4th, to allow for some vessel sewage to be pumped ashore.

It says the vessel will depart at 7:10 pm and arrive in Sointula at 7:35 pm, with all other departures after this time running 30 minutes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, from February 5th to 9th, BC Ferries adds that the Quadra Queen II will temporarily service the Port McNeill – Sointula – Alert Bay route. However, sailing times will remain unchanged.

During this time, the Island Aurora will be temporarily redeployed on the Gabriola Island – Nanaimo Harbour route for an operational trial.

BC Ferries is ready to introduce new Island Class vessels in Nanaimo on a permanent basis next year, and says that this trial will help crews learn about operational efficiencies, loading times, and sailing intervals on the route.