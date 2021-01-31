Behind the scenes of the Thursday, Jan. 28th search and rescue mission (Photo supplied by: Campbell River Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Two snowmobilers in the Mount Adrian area were found safe and sound, after an extensive search by Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR).

Crews were first tasked with finding the pair this past Thursday, January 28th, after they didn’t return to their car at the end of the day.

With help from Comox Valley Search and Rescue and the North Island Snowmobile Association, CRSAR says teamwork led to the safe return of the snowmobilers.

CRSAR is now sending out some important reminders to the public in regards to snowmobiling in the backcountry, with tips from BC AdventureSmart.

Though it is beautiful, AventureSmart says the Canadian backcountry is remote and can be unpredictable.

“Severe weather and avalanches are two of its primary hazards, so for any backcountry travel you – and everyone in your group – must be self-sufficient,” it says.

If you’re travelling in avalanche terrain, make sure you and your group not only have the proper avalanche training, but also the proper gear.

“No matter which backcountry sport you choose – skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or snowmobiling – always be thoroughly prepared before you head out,” AdventureSmart adds.

You can find more tips here.

This latest mission comes as CRSAR reported a record number of call-outs last year.

According to manager Grant Cromer, his team responded to 105 operational calls, a substantial 28 per cent increase from 2019.

READ MORE: Campbell River SAR call-outs hit historical level

However, Campbell River is not alone in higher call volume: SAR groups all over B.C. have experienced increases in 2020.

Cromer says COVID-19 was an obstacle in many people’s lives, in relation to their call volume, adding that a portion of calls were probably related to COVID ‘cabin fever.’