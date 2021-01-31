As firefighters in Port Hardy gear up for Climb the Wall 2021, they’re now putting out a call for donations to add to their fundraising efforts.

The annual challenge, organized by the BC Lung Association, usually sees fire crews take part in a one day climb up the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver while raising funds for those impacted by lung disease.

However, due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually.

The local detachment says crews will instead be “stepping up” to see how far they can walk throughout the month of February.

With a fundraising goal of $500, Port Hardy Fire is now hoping the public can help out.

“We know so many of us have been impacted by lung disease, either personally, or through those we love. We are challenging our lungs for those that simply cannot,” it says.

“The money we raise will support the BC Lung Association’s efforts in air quality and tobacco prevention initiatives, patient support programs and lung health medical research.”

To donate, click the link on Port Hardy Fire’s fundraising page. Or, for more details about Climb the Wall 2021: Virtual Challenge, visit this website.