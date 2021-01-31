As the pandemic rages on, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer is giving an update on how things are going across the country.

In a press release, Dr. Theresa Tam highlighted that since the start of the pandemic, there have been 770,793 cases of COVID-19, including 19,801 deaths in Canada.

Her report also stated that “although many areas continue to experience high infection rates, it is important to remember that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to COVID-19.”

As of January 29th, there were 55,313 active cases across the country, and over the last week (from January 22nd-28th) an average of 4,192 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day.

Tam also said during that same time period of time, an average of 149 COVID-19-related deaths were reported daily.

In the report, she said the pandemic continues to burden local healthcare resources.

“From health workers and public safety personnel, to teachers and workers in the food sector, essential workers across a wide range of industries have and continue to be on the frontlines keeping our society running and keeping us safe,” Tam added.

To see the full report from the Public Health Officer’s desk, click here.