Some North Island families are still struggling after a fire destroyed their homes.

Michelle Lau runs the All In Family Support Services in Port Hardy and was one of the first to help after the Town Park Apartments went up in flames last month.

She says since the blaze, so many donations have been collected from all over Vancouver Island that she had to put the collection on hold.

Now, after figuring out what needed to be done to follow COVID-19 protocols, she’s asking Vancouver Islanders to come together and help out with some more items.

Clothes are the thing needed the least right now, but they are still hoping to collect men’s pants and warm under gear for work.

Lau says they are in desperate need of diapers, formula, queen-sized sheets and blankets and toiletries including towels.

She is also pleading the public to help find any apartments, townhomes or houses in the area that families are able to rent as right now “there seems to be a shortage of rental options” available.

As we move into February, Lau is hoping to start collecting donations again around the middle of the month.

She is asking that if you or someone you know has something, reach out to her before dropping it off at 250-902-7243.

For more information, you can also visit the All In Family Support Services Facebook page.