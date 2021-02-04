North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wants to hear from some of the smaller communities in her riding.

Since the onset of the pandemic, she stopped travelling to visit many of the more rural and remote communities not only to follow public health recommendations, but also out of respect for community safety.

Instead, Blaney’s now gearing up to host a series of virtual townhalls to hear directly from locals.

“I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities,” Blaney says.

“It’s one of the things I love most about our riding and my job as MP. While we have many things in common, the issues and concerns in one community or region may not be exactly the same in another, and the experience is very different than that of our larger towns.”

The virtual townhalls will be held on Zoom and registration is required.

For more information, visit this website.

Full townhall tour schedule: