When the coronavirus pandemic subsides and people are free to travel again Tofino is one of the top destinations on the bucket lists of Canadians.

Expedia’s annual Vacation Deprivation Study finds Western Vancouver’s Island remote beaches and deep rain forests are among the top ten domestic vacation spots.

The other destinations in BC are Kelowna, Osoyoos, and Revelstoke.

Expedia says 63 percent of people “expressed feelings of vacation deprivation over the past year,” and plan to take an extra week of vacation in 2021.

Eighty-two percent of Canadians said to make up for the absence of travel during the pandemic they sought new ways to find happiness.

They filled the travel gap with more time watching TV and movies, more time cooking and more reading.

Expedia also found that 61-percent of people are now willing to spend more money on their bucket list vacation in 2021.

Whatever the destination, after being forced to stay home during the pandemic, people want to make the most of their time.

The other bucket-list destinations in Canada are Banff, Jasper, Canmore, Niagara Falls, Montreal and Halifax.

Internationally, Expedia says Canadians want to visit locations in Mexico, Hawaii, England, France and Greece.

The absence of travel during the pandemic has made more than 80-percent of people realize just how important it is in their lives.