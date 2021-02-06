A Vancouver Island mountie is now in recovery mode, after helping a local escape from their carbon monoxide filled home.

Yesterday morning (Feb. 5th), emergency crews in Campbell River were dispatched to the home after a car was left running inside the home’s garage.

Once on scene, police noticed someone still inside the home. Three officers went in, but the exhaust fumes had already filled the home’s interior.

Fire chief Thomas Doherty tells Vista Radio that firefighters in proper personal protective equipment then carried the victim out of the home. The victim was quickly sent to hospital and treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, Inspector Jeff Preston with the local RCMP adds that an officer was also taken by police cruiser to a nearby medical facility.

“The selfless actions of the members on scene to put themselves in harm’s way to help this person makes me extremely proud today,” Preston says. “Their efforts without a doubt prevented a tragedy.”

While Preston says the officer shouldn’t have any lasting effects from the exposure, there’s no word on the status of the victim.