NIC is offering a range of tuition-free programsstarting in February and March, including the new Parts and Warehousing Person Foundation Certificate. (Supplied by North Island College)

North Island College is now offering tuition-free training aimed at helping people find jobs in growing sectors of the economy.

The new programs include both short micro-credential offerings and full-length programs starting this month and in March.

(Micro-credentials are short courses that help people gain specific skills for high-demand careers. The short duration makes it easier for people to fit in learning around their work and family commitments).

They’re being offered in either fully digital or in a ‘blended’ format that mixes digital and classroom learning.

Micro-credential courses being offered at NIC include ‘Skills for Film and Television’, and ‘Medical Terminology Skills for Office Administration’.

These new courses are some of 24 new micro-credential programs being offered at 15 of B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions, supported by a total investment of $4 million ($2 million from the province and $2 million from the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement).

This is in addition to new short-term skills training courses to be offered through NIC, including in subjects from warehousing skills, to carpentry foundations, to basic digital skills.

“After a very difficult year, this training is about helping students start 2021 by gaining skills that will help them find employment in growing areas of our economy,” said Cheryl O’Connell, Dean of Trades & Technical Programs at NIC.

“Best of all, students can access these programs at no cost, which is very exciting and means that financial barriers won’t get in the way of starting a new career,” O’Connell added.

Funding for these programs is being supported by the B.C. government.

The new programs include:

Fundamentals of GIS Mapping and Drone Operations (Micro-credential). Starts Feb 22, eight weeks; Campbell River-based blended delivery. Tuition-free for qualified applicants. Students will learn the fundamentals of geographic information system (GIS) mapping and drone operations, with a focus on emerging technologies, data collection methods and more. They’ll also receive Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) instruction focused on preparing them for the Basic RPAS pilot license exam. Highly-transferable skills means employment opportunities across various sectors, such as forestry, aquaculture and resource and environmental management.

Click here for more details.