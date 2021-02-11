Port Hardy drivers take note, there’s some road work on tap for Holberg Road.

Mainroad says crews will be replacing culverts at the 21km mark today (Feb. 11th) and tomorrow. These are the small channels that allow water to flow under roads.

They’ll be on-site from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm on both days.

As crews replace culverts, the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Mainroad is now urging drivers to plan ahead, as up to 20-minute delays are expected.