Numerous non-profits across B.C. are getting a helping hand from the Province.

Through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants, a total of $11 million will be handed out to conservation and public safety programs provincewide this year.

A total of $6.3 million will be divvied up amongst 132 organizations offering emergency and lifesaving services, with the extra $4.8 million split between 138 environmental organizations.

Here in Port Hardy, the Grassroots Garden Society is receiving $8,600.

Minister of Municipal Affairs, Josie Osborne, says that the Province is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a variety of activities that help build vibrant, healthy communities.

“This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come,” Osborne says.

A full list of environment and public safety grant recipients can be found here.