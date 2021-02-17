Screenshot of Youtube video on the BC Transplant Youtube channel explaining the process of an organ transplant.

More lung and heart transplants took place in British Columbia last year than ever before, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s an achievement British Columbians should be proud of, with 88 people receiving lung and heart transplants last year, including three children.

Another 280 people were gifted with a new liver thanks to donors across the province as well.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says in total 5,491 British Columbians are alive today thanks to the incredible generosity of organ donors.

More than 1.5 million people have registered their organ donation decision in BC’s Organ Donor Registry, and as of January 1st, 2020, 737 people are still waiting for an organ transplant, with the need for donors staying high.

If you would like to learn more about how you can donate your organs, visit the BC Transplant website.