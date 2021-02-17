Environment Canada says high winds are expected across Haida Gwaii late tonight into early Thursday morning.

The front will make its way into the north coast and northern Vancouver Island early Thursday morning then move to the east by Thursday afternoon.

It will generate southeast winds at 90 to 110 km/h as it moves through these regions.

The weather service says damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur.

