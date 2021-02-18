The writing contest is open to students in grades 4, 5 and 6 (Photo supplied by: Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North)

Tomorrow is the final chance for students in Grades 4 to 6 to enter Habitat For Humanity’s national writing contest.

From Jan. 4th to Feb. 19th, they’re invited to submit a poem or essay explaining what home means to them.

Habitat For Humanity says “It’s a great way for students to engage in an interactive and fun way, and it teaches youth the importance of safe, affordable housing.”

The contest will see three grand prize winners, one from each grade. They’ll receive a $30,000 grant that will then be given to the local Habitat home build of their choice.

Three runners-up from each grade will also receive a $10,000 grant towards a local Habitat build.

Additional prizes include an iPad, and class pizza party for each of the grand prize winners.

Last year’s contest was a big success, with over 100 students from across north Vancouver Island taking part.

Comox’s Alice Hopkins was chosen as a runner-up in 2020, with her poem resulting in a $10,000 grant towards Habitat’s Lake Trail Road project in Courtenay.

A link to sign up is here.

About HFH

With the help of volunteers and Habitat homeowners, Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes.

Habitat does not give away free homes — the families who partner with the organization pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income and volunteer 500 hours with our organization.