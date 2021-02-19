Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we could see a third wave of COVID-19 worse than anything we’ve seen before.

Trudeau says we’re not out of the woods yet, and that every tool must be used to keep that third wave at bay.

The Prime Minister also says he discussed the distribution of 1.5 million vaccines over the next three weeks with premiers from across the country.

He says the country is now in its ramp-up phase of vaccine rollout reaffirming that by September there will be enough for every Canadian to get a shot.