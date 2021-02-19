Bundle up, it’s almost the Coldest Night of the Year.

The Canada-wide fundraiser runs annually, raising money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

Tomorrow (Feb. 20th) is the big day.

People across Vancouver Island are challenged to step outside the comforts of home, and experience what it’s like to be homeless during the winter months.

Usually, volunteers and donors gather to walk together; however, due to COVID-19, CNOY organizers are asking people to walk on their own time, while participating virtually as a team or individual.

This means participants can get out there, raise money and walk any day this month, not just on the 20th.

In the Campbell River/North Island areas, the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society is organizing the event for locals.

Meanwhile, in the Comox Valley, the event is hosted by the Comox Valley Transition Society and Dawn to Dawn.

And in Nanaimo, ICCS Nanaimo is leading the charge.

For a full list of locations and non-profits involved, their fundraising goals, and how you can participate, visit CNOY’s website.

Campbell River Transition Society executive director, Diane Palmer, is very excited about how “fluid” the walk is coming together, adding that participants have much more freedom this year.

Usually, the walk kicks off at 5:00 pm on a Saturday in February, but for 2021 Palmer says you can “just sign up and start fundraising.”

“They can walk wherever they are. They don’t have to walk with us at that time,” she says.

“Even if they can’t walk for whatever physical limitation they may have, they can still encourage others, they can still get people to sign up, they can donate and raise some funds.”

And, like previous years, fundraising efforts won’t go unnoticed.

To help keep warm, adults who raise more than $150 will receive a special CNOY toque as a thank-you. And for children 17 and under, a minimum donation of $75 is required to get a toque.