Island Health is currently reporting five recent COVID-19 exposures at schools on Vancouver Island.

According to the health authority, two of the schools are in Courtenay.

George P. Vanier Secondary School had an exposure on February 16th and 17th, and Queneesh Elementary school had an exposure on February 17th.

Meanwhile, Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River reported an exposure last week for the days of February 10th, 11th, and/or 16th.

Island Health says contact tracing has been done to identify all students or staff that were in close contact with the infected individual and need to self-isolate.

When a positive case is identified at a school, the parents of all students and members of the staff are notified in a letter, but only those contacted directly by Island Health need to stay home.

Earlier this month, Nanaimo District Secondary School and Bayview Elementary school in Nanaimo were affected by the virus.

– with files from Mike Patterson