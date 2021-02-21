Port Hardy RCMP looking for missing woman
22-year-old Chayna Dawn Jolicoeur is missing (Photo supplied by: Port Hardy RCMP)
Have you seen Chayna Dawn Jolicoeur?
The Port Hardy RCMP is hoping you have; but if you haven’t, they’re asking for some help to find her.
22-year-old Jolicoeur was last seen leaving her Port Hardy home at 2:00 pm this past Thursday (Feb. 18th).
Jolicoeur is caucasian, stands at 5 ft. 4, and weighs around 170 lbs.
She has dyed bright pink hair past her shoulders and could be wearing a black coat and dark or patterned leggings.
Police say Jolicoeur’s family is “very concerned for her well-being.”
Anyone with information regarding Jolicoeur’s whereabouts should call the local RCMP right away at (250) 949-6335.
However, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. You can also submit a tip on their website.