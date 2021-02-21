Have you seen Chayna Dawn Jolicoeur?

The Port Hardy RCMP is hoping you have; but if you haven’t, they’re asking for some help to find her.

22-year-old Jolicoeur was last seen leaving her Port Hardy home at 2:00 pm this past Thursday (Feb. 18th).

Jolicoeur is caucasian, stands at 5 ft. 4, and weighs around 170 lbs.

She has dyed bright pink hair past her shoulders and could be wearing a black coat and dark or patterned leggings.

Police say Jolicoeur’s family is “very concerned for her well-being.”

Anyone with information regarding Jolicoeur’s whereabouts should call the local RCMP right away at (250) 949-6335.

However, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. You can also submit a tip on their website.