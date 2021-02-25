Port Hardy, Kwakiutl First Nation sign historic agreement
District of Port Hardy photo
History is being made on the traditional territory of the Kwakiutl people.
On Feb. 8th, Hereditary Chief David Knox, Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. and Mayor Dennis Dugas (Doo-gas) signed the Kwakiutl First Nation and District of Port Hardy Relationship Agreement.
It’s a document that will help the two communities work together through purpose, principles and goals.
“I am honoured to be here and to have dialogue with the District of Port Hardy and to be present with Ross and Dennis to talk about how we can all work together for the future for the whole of the North Island,” said Hereditary Chief Knox.
“The more we can work together, the more we network the better off we all are as one big community.”
A key point sees both parties agreeing to support and promote the wellbeing of the First Nation, Regional District of Mount Waddington, and North Island as a whole.
And for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples… and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action… to underlie all their work together.
The agreement happened on the 170th anniversary of the signing of the Douglas Treaty.
Councillors and staff from each community watched and celebrated via Zoom.
The agreement also says that:
- The Kwakiutl and the District are building a working relationship based on mutual respect, friendship and trust within the Traditional Territory of the Kwakiutl First Nation;
- Good communication is essential for maintaining a positive working relationship and reaching mutual agreement on any subject;
- The Communities recognize that working together pursuant to a cooperative government to government relationship that will facilitate the sharing of information, improve communications, and establish a solid foundation for future planning as good neighbours going forward.
- There is value to both Communities in working together to share information and build towards prior and informed consensus on a number of practical items in each Community.