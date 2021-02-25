History is being made on the traditional territory of the Kwakiutl people.

On Feb. 8th, Hereditary Chief David Knox, Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. and Mayor Dennis Dugas (Doo-gas) signed the Kwakiutl First Nation and District of Port Hardy Relationship Agreement.

It’s a document that will help the two communities work together through purpose, principles and goals.

“I am honoured to be here and to have dialogue with the District of Port Hardy and to be present with Ross and Dennis to talk about how we can all work together for the future for the whole of the North Island,” said Hereditary Chief Knox.

“The more we can work together, the more we network the better off we all are as one big community.”

A key point sees both parties agreeing to support and promote the wellbeing of the First Nation, Regional District of Mount Waddington, and North Island as a whole.

And for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples… and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action… to underlie all their work together.

The agreement happened on the 170th anniversary of the signing of the Douglas Treaty.

Councillors and staff from each community watched and celebrated via Zoom.

The agreement also says that: