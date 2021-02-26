The ongoing pandemic is really putting a damper on OrcaFest in Port McNeill.

For the second year in a row, committee member Sequoia Coe says the popular event that usually happens in August has been cancelled.

“I’m sure that this announcement will come as no surprise to most of you, but we are going to have to cancel our annual festival again this year,” she said in a statement.

According to Coe, OrcaFest takes months of planning, a lot of energy, lost family-time, mental fortitude, and “copious amounts of organization.”

“We didn’t think it felt right to start working on a large event that we realistically will not be able to put on again this summer,” she said.

“We had high hopes that this year would be great, and make up for all of the things we missed out on last year. Realistically, that just won’t be the case this summer.”

However, Coe says organizers are keeping their hopes up.

“We are hoping that this year we will be able to offer you a parade again, hopefully bigger and better than last year. So keep a look out for that announcement!”

Coe says organizers appreciate the community support, adding that when it’s safe to do so, “OrcaFest will be back!”