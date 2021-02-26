Federal officials have finally approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in Canada.

The vaccine, developed at Oxford University, is the third to get the nod, following those created by Pfizer and Moderna.

It was first submitted for consideration last October.

Health Canada says it’s approved for use in those over the age of 18.

The federal government has an agreement with AstraZeneca to supply 20-million doses to Canada.

The shipments are expected to begin this spring, from the company’s facilities in the United States.