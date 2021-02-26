Just because it’s on paper, doesn’t mean it’s true.

That’s the message police over in Powell River are trying to get across, after someone put flyers on cars in a mall parking lot yesterday (Feb. 25th), stating all COVID restrictions in Canada would be over on March 1st.

“The flyer went on to state that masks were no longer mandatory, social distancing is not required, all lockdowns are lifted, and made a number of other claims in regards to COVID restrictions,” the RCMP says.

Police are now advising anyone who received or viewed the flyer that the claims are completely false.

The RCMP adds, “All COVID restrictions including social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing inside buildings as well as any previous restrictions already in place remain in place at this time.”

For current guidelines, you’re reminded to contact the local health authority.