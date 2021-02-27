Construction is well underway on Campbell River’s new “home away from home,” and its owner/operator is now sharing an exclusive inside look at the progress.

The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island is behind the 10-bedroom Q̓ʷalayu House, set to open this summer.

It will house North Island families and expectant mothers as they access the Campbell River Hospital located right next door.

While the foundation continues to provide updates on the progress of Q̓ʷalayu House, it took to social media to offer locals a look at its interior:

Images supplied by: Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island/Facebook

Q̓ʷalayu House is a first of its kind project in Campbell River, with inspiration stemming from Victoria’s “home away from home,” Jeneece Place.

“The house will offer private spaces to rest and recharge, as well as shared spaces designed to promote community building,” the foundation says. “A grand entry will welcome all guests, and a spacious kitchen and dining area will form the heart of the home.”

The house will see a total of four family lounges and gathering spaces, the foundation says, adding that these spaces will be used for families to connect, relax, and restore as they alleviate emotional and financial stress.

Thanks to a capital campaign in the fall of 2019, the Q̓ʷalayu project received a significant boost in core funding. Another $3-million was donated anonymously.

However, the foundation says it’s still in need of donations in hopes of meeting its $7-million goal. This will cover costs to fully equip the property and fund the first five years of operating costs.

To donate to the Q̓ʷalayu House campaign, or to learn more about the project, visit the foundation’s website.