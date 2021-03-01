MP Rachel Blaney’s virtual townhall tour continues this week.

The North Island-Powell River MP is connecting with the small and remote communities that make up B.C.’s third-largest federal riding.

Two weeks ago Blaney held townhalls specifically for the north and west island communities of Gold River, Tahsis, Zeballos, Kyuquot, Port Alice, Holberg, Quatsino, Woss, and Sayward, as well as Alert Bay, Sointula, Kingcome, Rivers Inlet, and the Broughton islands.

This second week of townhalls includes residents of Quadra, Cortes and the Discovery Islands, as well as Lund, Texada, and Savary Island.

Today, she’s hosting residents of Lund, Texada and Savary Island at 4:30pm;

Tomorrow, (Tuesday, March 2nd) at 4:30pm, it will be with people from Cortes and the outer Discovery Islands; and

Wednesday (March 3rd) she’ll meet with Quadra Island residents.

Since the pandemic, Blaney has limited travel around her riding out of respect for public health guidelines, and she says of particular concern are smaller and more remote communities where health care resources are limited.

They’ll be held on Zoom and registration is required. Those who are unable to participate online can still register and will be provided with a call-in number to attend and participate by phone instead.

“It’s been really great to get to speak with constituents in these communities. I’ve heard important comments about what resources and supports could help people thrive. As well as concerns and also hopes and ideas for the future,” Blaney said.

“We’re all missing the events and gatherings that usually take place and create a space for some of these conversations. Like everyone, I’m looking forward to when we’re able to do that again. In the meantime, these remote townhalls can help make sure I continue to reflect the voices of all our communities in my work as MP.”

