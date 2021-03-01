COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors on the Sunshine Coast are opening in two weeks’ time.

The first day for the clinics is Monday, March 15th.

Those 80 and older, and Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) people 65 and older, are eligible to get vaccinated as part of Phase 2 of the B.C. COVID-19 Immunization Plan.

Most of the clinics will be open seven days a week, between 9:00am and 5:00pm with evening appointments also available.

Dedicated sites have also been established for Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) people, which will offer services that are culturally safe, with ceremonial plans in place.

An appointment booking toll-free phone line will begin operating next Monday, March 8th from 7:00am to 7:00pm, seven days a week.

Eligible seniors can book their appointment by age group by calling 1-877-587-5767.

To facilitate access to as many eligible seniors and Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) people as possible, VCH invites people in the following age groups to call the appointment booking phone line from these dates:

Sunshine Coast, Powell River, Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton

You can start calling on March 8th (Vaccinations begin March 15).

Year of birth in or before 1941 (seniors 80 years of age and older); year of birth in or before 1956 for Indigenous people (65 years of age and older)

Before calling the phone line, you’re asked to have a pen and paper, your personal health number, full name, date of birth, postal code and a phone number available.

If you are eligible to book a vaccine appointment at VCH: call 1-877-587-5767. This toll free line is only for booking vaccine appointments,

If you have a clinical question: first speak with your family doctor or nurse practitioner, or call 811 for nursing advice prior to booking your appointment,

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-888-COVID19 (1.888.268.4319) or visit gov.bc.ca/covid19.

For information on VCH vaccination clinics: vch.ca.

VCH is appealing to family members, friends, neighbours and social services agencies to help reach eligible seniors in the community.

You’re asked to share COVID-19 vaccination information with people 80 e and older, or Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) people 65 and older, to help them plan ahead for when the appointment booking phone line opens, according to age group.