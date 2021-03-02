The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing man.

David Walkus was last seen on Feb. 20th, but there may have been a sighting of him the night of Feb. 27th.

He may be in Campbell River.

Walkus is described as an:

Indigenous

28 years old

5-foot-2 inches tall, and 100 pounds

He has black hair and brown eyes

It’s not known what he was last wearing.

Police say they are very concerned for the health and well-being of Walkus and are asking anyone with any information to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7.

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.