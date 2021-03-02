The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing man.

David Walkus was last seen on Feb. 20th, but there may have been a sighting of him the night of Feb. 27th. 

He may be in Campbell River.

Walkus is described as an:

  • Indigenous
  • 28 years old
  • 5-foot-2 inches tall, and 100 pounds 
  • He has black hair and brown eyes

It’s not known what he was last wearing.

Police say they are very concerned for the health and well-being of Walkus and are asking anyone with any information to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. 

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. 

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.