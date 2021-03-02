Port Hardy RCMP asking for public’s help in finding missing man
David Walkus. (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)
The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing man.
David Walkus was last seen on Feb. 20th, but there may have been a sighting of him the night of Feb. 27th.
He may be in Campbell River.
Walkus is described as an:
- Indigenous
- 28 years old
- 5-foot-2 inches tall, and 100 pounds
- He has black hair and brown eyes
It’s not known what he was last wearing.
Police say they are very concerned for the health and well-being of Walkus and are asking anyone with any information to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7.
Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.