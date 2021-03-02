Western Forest Products has released a statement regarding a workplace death near Gold River.

The fatal accident happened Monday morning and involved an employee of one of Western’s contractors working in Tree Farm Licence 19.

The company’s president and CEO Don Demens says “our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragedy. “

“On behalf of all employees at Western, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family,” Demens added.

Harvesting operations were immediately suspended and the company says it’s working with the contractor and authorities as appropriate.

The BC Coroners Service told us that it is in the early stages of its investigation.