During a media call Tuesday morning, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh shared his thoughts on the salmon farm situation on the Discovery Islands.

Singh said during the call that he is working with both local and federal governments to try and support workers who will need help.

“I’ve been in conversation with Rachel Blaney( North Island-Powell River MP) as well as with Gord Johns(Courtenay-Alberni MP). We know that there is a lot of pain that will be impacting workers and so we’re calling on the federal government to put in place a relief program for workers that have been specifically impacted.”

“We need to find ways to support workers that are going to be hard hit by this decision and find ways to encourage investments in the local economy to offset some of these job losses. These are people that are struggling and they need support,” he added.

A group of North Island mayors have shared their concerns about the federal government’s decision. They, along with directors with the BC Salmon Farmers Association, sent a letter to federal fisheries minister, Bernadette Jordan last month.

The federal government announced that the fish farms in the Discovery Islands will be phased out over the next 18 months.