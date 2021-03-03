NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab (Photo: North Island College)

North Island College is once again extending an invitation to those hoping to explore a future in healthcare.

The college is hosting a virtual information session for its Practical Nursing program on March 9th, from 6:00 pm till 7:00 pm via BlueJeans.

It will provide an overview of the program, which has opened registration for 20 seats in September; ten in Port Alberni, and ten in Campbell River.

The Practical Nursing program offers a blended approach, combining both online theory courses with in-person labs in a safe, physically-distanced format.

According to NIC, those who attend the upcoming session will learn about the role of practical nurses, how the program is structured, the expectations required, and opportunities to complete clinical hours.

There will also be a question and answer period with faculty staff and a current student representative.

“Practical nursing is a very rewarding discipline of healthcare,” says department chair Barb McPherson. “You are on the front lines of patient care which allows you to build relationships with your patients and be their advocate.”

NIC adds that the session is free and welcome to all, but those interested in attending need to register by email: futurestudents@nic.bc.ca