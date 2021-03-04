A new change is here for those looking to get a homeowner grant.

Homeowners will now have to go through the province, instead of their local municipality if they want to apply for a homeowner grant.

B.C’s Minister of Finance, Selina Robinson says the new change will help get money into the hands of British Columbians quicker.

“By administering the grant centrally, we’ll make the process simpler for people and less of a burden for local governments,” said Robinson.

“With this change, we can provide all British Columbians a secure online application and access to services, such as phone-based support, while removing the need for them to go to their municipal office.”

Annual tax notices will continue to be sent by local municipalities but will include a link to the province’s online grant application.

Homeowners should apply for the grant only after they get their property tax notice.

You can apply for your 2020 grant, or get more information by visiting the Government of British Columbia’s website.