Police are warning about a spike in COVD-related frauds especially with the rollout of vaccines.

The Powell River RCMP has been getting reports of fraudsters calling seniors, stating they are from a local health authority.

They’ve been asking the potential victims for credit card and banking information, as well as their social insurance numbers.

Police are reminding everyone that health authorities would never ask for this information.

If you get a call like that, hang up and contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre. You can connect to the centre’s website here.