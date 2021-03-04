It’s going to be a windy day for many Vancouver Islanders.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for both North and West Vancouver Island.

On the North Island, it says strong winds that may cause damage are expected or already occurring.

“Ahead of the low, southeast winds of 90 to 110 km/h will develop this afternoon over North Vancouver Island, Central Coast and Haida Gwaii, then spread to the North Coast this evening,” it says.

Winds are expected to ease overnight into early tomorrow morning as the low moves north into the Alaskan Panhandle.

Meanwhile, over on West Vancouver Island, the weather agency says strong winds that may cause damage are also expected or occurring.

“Southeast winds of 80 gusting to 100 km/h will develop and then become southwesterly late this afternoon.”

A second system will approach the west coast of Vancouver Island early tomorrow morning, with winds once again increasing to southeast 80 gusting to 100 km/h.

For both regions, Environment Canada says damage to buildings may occur, adding high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.