Sayward Clean-Up Days scheduled for next month
Photo supplied by: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas/Pexels
‘Sayward Clean-Up Days’ is back.
It’s scheduled to return to the village on April 17th and 18th, from 9:00 am till 4:00 pm.
This means locals can drop-off household waste that is too large for regular curbside collection at the Main Road Yard, located at 797 Island Highway.
This includes recyclables that normally need to be taken to Campbell River for proper disposal.
Accepted Items:
- Scrap metal
- Household furniture
- Large appliances
- Small appliances
- Car and truck tires
- All types of batteries
- All types of household electronics
- All ProductCare items including paint and thinners, old gasoline in approved containers, lightbulbs, ballasts and some pesticides
Items NOT accepted:
- Drywall
- Unlabelled or unidentifiable Household Hazardous Waste
- Diesel
- Motor oil, filters or antifreeze including empty containers (accepted at the Sayward Recycling Depot)
- Fertilizers
- Compressed gas cylinders
Keep in mind that you must be able to unload and sort your own items.
This year, Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Campbell River will be on-site to collect gently used household items for donation. Visit its website for more information on accepted items.