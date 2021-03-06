‘Sayward Clean-Up Days’ is back.

It’s scheduled to return to the village on April 17th and 18th, from 9:00 am till 4:00 pm.

This means locals can drop-off household waste that is too large for regular curbside collection at the Main Road Yard, located at 797 Island Highway.

This includes recyclables that normally need to be taken to Campbell River for proper disposal.

Accepted Items:

Scrap metal

Household furniture

Large appliances

Small appliances

Car and truck tires

All types of batteries

All types of household electronics

All ProductCare items including paint and thinners, old gasoline in approved containers, lightbulbs, ballasts and some pesticides

Items NOT accepted:

Drywall

Unlabelled or unidentifiable Household Hazardous Waste

Diesel

Motor oil, filters or antifreeze including empty containers (accepted at the Sayward Recycling Depot)

Fertilizers

Compressed gas cylinders

Keep in mind that you must be able to unload and sort your own items.

This year, Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Campbell River will be on-site to collect gently used household items for donation. Visit its website for more information on accepted items.