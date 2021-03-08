March 11th will be a National Day of Observance for those who have died from COVID-19.

It was March 11th, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the day will give people time to reflect on the significant impacts Canadians have felt from the virus, “COVID-19 has infected over 864,000 other Canadians and has had an immeasurable impact on how we all work and learn, connect with friends and family, and live our daily lives. All Canadians have experienced sacrifice and loss over the past year. Our kids have missed birthday parties, seniors have felt isolated from the ones they love, and for far too many, this virus has meant the loss of their job or the closure of their business.”

Trudeau says we all have a role to play in ending the pandemic and says the National Day of Observance will give us time to think about how far we have come and how far we still have to go, “On this day, I invite all Canadians to join together in honouring the memory of those we have lost, and the people they left behind. We will also recognize everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19 and pay tribute to all those who continue to work hard and make incredible sacrifices in our fight against the virus. Together, we will beat COVID-19.”