Here’s your chance to have a say about BC RCMP’s online crime reporting tool.

The tool was launched in four pilot communities back in 2019 and since then, over 100 communities have come on board.

According to the RCMP, the tool has made it easier and faster for people and business owners to submit reports of certain less serious offences or crimes online, at their convenience.

The BC RCMP says it “continues to make improvements and wants your feedback on how to make the tool even better.”

You can do so by filling out an online, confidential survey here.

The survey closes March 31st.