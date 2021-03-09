Photo of the North Island Campus in the Comox Valley, provided by NIC)

North Island College says it’s excited for students to come back to the classroom this September.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that all public colleges and universities in B.C will have on-campus education this fall.

North Island College interim President Colin Fowler says this is welcome news.

“It’s really great news. We’re really excited to see. Our campuses are lively places and we like to see those students on campus. I think people are excited. There is also lots of trepidation of making sure we hang onto those safety measures that have kept us safe so far.”

“It’s really an exciting time and a bit of positive sign that we’re starting to come out of the other side of this pandemic.”

Fowler adds that while NIC will have in-class options available, it will also have online options depending on the course.

By the time September rolls around B.C is hoping to have all British Columbia students vaccinated but Fowler says the school will be ready for whatever safety measures need to be in place.

“Right at the program levels we’ve had safety protocols built in to different types of programs on campus. Those types of things will continue. We have our mask mandate, all the signage we have, we’ve got plexiglass here. We’ve got all of that still in the palace and we’ll see what kind of safety measure we need in the fall.”

North Island College students, along with other public post-secondary kids will be heading back to class this September.