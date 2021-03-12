COVID-19 immunization clinics are just around the corner in a handful of small North Island communities.

Port Hardy’s clinic is on Monday and Wednesday, Port McNeill’s is on Tuesday, Sointula’s is on Thursday and Port Alice’s is next Friday.

Island Health is urging all seniors 80 and older (born 1941 or earlier), Indigenous seniors 65 and older (born in 1956 or earlier) and Indigenous Elders to get immunized on those days.

Appointments are being booked now.

The entire adult population aged 18-plus will be invited to participate in a vaccine clinic in those communities at a future date.

Call the Island Health COVID-19 immunization booking phone line 1-833-348-4787 between 7:00am and 7:00pm, seven days a week.

The booking agent will let you know when and where your clinic will take place.

If you’re eligible, you may also ask a friend or relative to book on your behalf.

This special vaccination clinic is for first dose vaccine appointments.

Questions? Visit https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.