A Vancouver Island man is expected to face charges, after 40 litres of GHB were found in the trunk of his car.

On March 3rd, a 54-year-old “well known” to police for his ties to fentanyl trafficking and the production of GHB was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP.

Police say he was the target of a drug trafficking and production investigation, which culminated after officers allegedly spotted him making a drug deal in the Terminal Park Mall parking lot.

Const. Gary O’Brien says police quickly moved in and arrested the man, before searching his car to find 40 litres of GHB – often referred to as a “date rape” drug – in the trunk.

The investigation continued with a search warrant at the suspect’s home, a motel in Central Nanaimo. There, police found a half-ounce of suspected fentanyl, three ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a litre of GHB, and $1500 cash.

Then, on March 5th, three storage lockers on a rural property in the city’s south end were searched. Police seized drug production equipment, precursors, and a small amount of GHB from one of the lockers, which was determined to be a GHB production site.

While the suspect has since been released with no charges, police say he’s expected to face two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a charge for production of a controlled substance.

O’Brien adds, “This is just another excellent example of our officers aggressively targeting individuals who continue to sell drugs to the vulnerable population in our community, and to those who are entrenched in the vicious cycle of drug addiction.”